But along the way we all suffer the same fate. Our rebellious inner nature compels us to choose wrongly and rebel against God’s will. In a word, we sin.

I’ve often suggested to our congregation that we find camaraderie in scripture since all its major characters, save one, failed God. The Bible is in no way a display case for human goodness. Scripture treats human failure honestly and forthrightly. There is a very good reason for this. God wants us to know that his mercy continues with us as it did for them. Thus we come to him often seeking restoration.

The church cooperates with God when we offer grace to people who fail.

Certainly there are always those who seem to relish in reminding us we messed up. We read recently about a college student called to task for a teen-age video posting in which she said something stupid. The college quickly asked her to withdraw. Yes, it was unwise to say what she did and record it, but as George W. Bush used to remind us, “When I was young and foolish, I was young and foolish.”

Though the university hasn’t yet offered redemption, the church must be the redemption network offering grace to those who seek forgiveness.

People are too valuable to waste.

Reflections is a weekly devotional column written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster, Ala. The church's website is siluriabaptist.com.