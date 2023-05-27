Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My grandparents’ house in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood was always a wondrous place to me. It’s situated on a big lot on a corner, and the property fronts one street while the back yard stretches to the street behind.

My sisters and I always thought my grandparents must be wealthy, in part because their house was large in comparison to the one where I grew up, but mainly because the faceted-glass doorknobs throughout the house look like diamonds to a passel of rubish kids. And there were endless sources of delight, such as a giant unseen fan in the attic that would create a monsoon in the hallway at the flip of a switch, and a large cast-iron boiler so ugly and noisy that I would give it wide berth when passing along that end of the hallway.

The hall closet had an odd smell of cedar and camphor, and hanging on a nail on the back of the door were granddaddy’s “tools” – a trench coat, a truncheon, and a heavy steel pith helmet painted white with a Civil Defense decal affixed to the front. When I first discovered it, I was stunned. Could it be possible that the fellow of few words with a trembling hand, thinning hair, and thinner patience sitting in the green chair in the living room watching Lawrence Welk was actually a spy?

I didn’t mention having discovered his secret identity; while I assumed his cloak-and-dagger life existed during The War, I couldn’t be sure it wasn’t ongoing. Why else would his gear be ready to grab and go?

There were other clues as well. Closed off behind a glass-paneled door off the dining room was Grandaddy’s inner sanctum. There were windows all around, and a large table at one end that was perpetually covered with notes jotted on stationery from concrete companies and brick emporiums, and the notations on them – all numbers and cryptic words – seem just the sort of thing a spy would have strewn about. And there was an odd machine like I’d never seen before – a large metal chunk with “Burroughs” on it, with rows of numbered buttons and a paper streamer threaded through it. If you pressed the buttons and then pulled a heavy handle on the side, a line of numbers would be stamped on the paper. A cypher machine! It would be years before I recognized it as a “newfangled adding contraption” developed by William Seward Burroughs; his creation launched several business machine companies before he wound up living in Citronelle for treatment of tuberculosis for himself and his wife. His grandson, William S. Burroughs II, was a writer, whose novel “Naked Lunch” catapulted him to infamy as a counterculture touchstone in the 1960s and ‘70s.

In Grandaddy’s office, the Burroughs device was simply an adding machine, put to use calculating costs and profits from the contracting business. And as fascinating as I found that curious gizmo, I was far more intrigued by the long curved-metal sword hanging unceremoniously from a nail on the wall.

I’d asked my granddaddy about it once; he called it “a lay-o to catch meddlers,” and told me to leave it be. I still don’t know what a “lay-o” is – perhaps I misunderstood him a million times – but being a meddler was the last thing I wanted, so I left it be. Or at least I intended to; once Granddaddy fell asleep in his chair, I asked Grandmother about it. She reached over and turned down her police scanner and reached into the front pocket of her frock, extracting a menthol Salem 100 and a silver Zippo, scritching up a flame to set the cigarette tip aglow – the overture to tale-telling.

“Yo great granddaddy was in the waw-ah, sonnyboy,” she said in an exhalation of blue smoke. She continued, weaving a tapestry of derring-do in her broad “Mun-gumreh” patois. Then she paused for great effect, stubbed out the Salem and reached into the other frock pocket and withdrew a Winston 100. She fired that up, blew out the smoke, and dropped the hook: “And when yo great granddaddy came up on some Yankee soldiers – well, he wound up coming home with one of ‘em’s sword. It’s in there on the wall in Grandaddy’s office.

“He was a bonafide waw-ah hero,” she said. I don’t need to be Mendel to understand where my Walter Mitty gene comes from.

Years later, long after both Grandmother and Granddaddy had died, my mother gave me a framed facsimile of the paperwork separating my great-grandfather from the Confederate army.

That prompted a conversation about great-grandaddy and the waw-ah, and I observed that it was a dubious distinction to have a Confederate waw-ah hero in the family tree.

Mother gave me an incredulous look; she did not inherit Grandmother’s propensity to gild the lily. “Hero? Who told you that?

“He wasn’t a hero, he was a child. He couldn’t have been more than 13. Ran off to join the fighting and wound up washing dishes in the mess at Fort Blakeley down on the Tensaw River until he got captured. When they turned him loose, he walked back to Montgomery and had that sword. He probably found it crossing a battlefield.”

Grandmother’s version was far more compelling as far as tale-telling goes, and a whopping digression from a story arc I meant to wrap up with a Memorial Day observation. For every Rabbit Kennedy, Desmond Doss, or Jeremiah Denton, there are legions of ordinary men and women who’ve served – and perhaps died – without the wherewithal or opportunity for fabled heroics. That shouldn’t diminish the bravery of a child content to wash dishes in the waw-ah; sometimes simply showing up is the better part of valor.