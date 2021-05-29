thelma
A Dothan man was arrested for cruelly beating a 19-month-old in his care.
Elri Parker, current owner and operator of Dothan’s Golden Corral, and his wife Kenyatta are venturing into a new project to bring a brunch co…
Officers are still analyzing and reviewing evidence in an ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Back in November, Geneva principal Michael Crews posed a question to Brent Johnson, the newly-hired assistant principal who was also the head …
A Houston County judge ordered pre-trial diversion for an Ashford teacher accused of stealing school funds in 2018.
Rehobeth basketball will have two new, but familiar faces as head basketball coaches next year.
He used her money to buy many things for himself, including cars, computers, equipment, and home renovations...
COTTONWOOD – On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood police arrested David Rau’L Townsend, 20, of Dothan for shooting a 19-year-old m…
ENTERPRISE – Police have arrested an Enterprise man in a fatal shooting that happened here Tuesday night.
A Dothan man was arrested again in an ongoing sex case involving a minor he met on social media.