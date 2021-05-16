Thumper T 212
A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 from his employer over the course of 14 months, according to police.
OPP – A collision in Coffee County has killed two Opp residents.
A Kinsey man was arrested after shooting at people during a party in Dothan on Sunday.
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
SLOCOMB—Charges are pending against a man who abducted a 16-year-old Slocomb girl after they were both found in Florida late Sunday following …
G.W. Long has turned to a veteran assistant coach with plenty of championship coaching game experience as its new head football coach.
Dothan police arrested a man accused of pulling his car over on South Oates Street and using a knife to attack two passengers, including his d…
Fresh produce, pottery, artisan soaps and lotions, and handmade jewelry – Dothan’s annual Poplar Head Farmers Market will feature more vendors…
Police captured a Dothan man accused of being the aggressor in a brawl at Houligan’s Irish Pub.
Ariton’s basketball programs will have a new look next season.