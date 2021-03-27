Tide seeks to replace offensive linemen

Along with the production lost at the skill positions for Alabama, gone are three of five offensive linemen that gave those guys time to make plays.

Juniors Evan Neal and Emil Ekiyor Jr. are the two returning starters along the line. Of the two, only Neal is participating in spring practice as Ekiyor is dealing with an injury.

Having to replace so many guys is something Neal isn’t concerned with, though.

“This is Alabama; we keep reloading,” the 6-foot-7, 360-pounder said. “Talent is always coming up. Spring time is time for us to develop that talent and for that talent to get better. I’m confident in the group of guys we have now.”

Neal and Ekiyor helped pave the way along for 541.6 yards and 48.5 points per game in 2020. But the Crimson Tide also have Chris Owens back, who stepped in for Landon Dickerson when he went down with a knee injury in the SEC Championship game.

Owens played in 11 games and started three contests – at center in the two playoff games and right tackle against Arkansas, filling in for Neal.