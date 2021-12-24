TO OUR READERS

On Christmas Day, Eagle print subscribers will not receive a newspaper delivered to their homes. The only Dec. 25 edition will be our digital e-edition available at dothaneagle.com to subscribers. For print subscribers who have not signed up for their free daily e-edition replica of the newspaper, go to dothaneagle.com and create an account. Non-subscribers who want to become a digital-only subscriber can also sign-up on our website. From all of us at The Eagle, Merry Christmas!
