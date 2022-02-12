Today, Eufaula will be cheering on Les Snead, who built the Rams into a Super Bowl team

EUFAULA — Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.
In fact, during his 10-year career with the Rams, he hasn’t taken a single snap but is one of the team’s biggest contributors to its turnaround and Super Bowl appearance this Sunday.
Her favorite player is her son and Eufaula native Les Snead, who is the Rams’ general manager.
She’s not the only Rams fan in Eufaula either, as the whole town has become fans of their native son’s NFL team.
“We are Rams country,” Pam Snead said. “Oh yes, I mean, there are Rams fans all over town, all over Barbour County.”
Growing up as the son of a single mother, Les credits the rest of the town, especially his coaches and teachers, for helping raise him. He grew up in Eufaula and attended Eufaula High School, where he played football.
He hasn’t forgotten those roots either, as Les visits Eufaula and donates to the high school’s athletic program.
“I wouldn’t be here today without them sacrificing some portion of their life to invest in young kids who sometimes want to listen, most of the time don’t want to listen,” Les said. “There are seeds that are planted, and they come to fruition years later.”
For Les, things started to come to fruition early on, according to Pam.
In the seventh grade, Les started to ask if he could stay home from school to watch the NFL draft, and Pam always said yes because his hobby was building football teams.
“He always told me, ‘If you let me stay home for the draft, it’ll pay off someday, Mom,’” Pam said. “And it’s paying off.”
After graduating high school, Les played tight end at Auburn and later served as a graduate assistant for the Tigers while working on his master’s degree.
He always envisioned himself as an NFL scout, and right before graduation, he got a call from the Jacksonville Jaguars to be just that.
Former Auburn standout and long-time coach Rodney Garner, whom Les had worked for as a graduate assistant, told Pam that Les was the right person for the job.
“In fact, Rodney told me at that time, ‘Pam, your son has an eye for talent,’” Pam said. “I’ll never forget that.”
Les joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 under then head coach Tom Coughlin as a scout. He refers to that time in his career as the getting-coffee-for-people stage where he was just doing his part and soaking up the experience.
During that time in Jacksonville, Les joked about how he learned how to use Microsoft Excel from one of the IT guys, which helped propel his career.
“When I was in Jacksonville, Tom Coughlin made us work insane hours, so there was a lot of dead time in there,” Les said. “One of the computer guys there that was helping in IT might be an outcast in the football building, but I was nice to him, and we were spending late nights. He taught me how to use Excel.
“I go, in those days when you were in football, and you learned to use Excel to manipulate, calculate and analyze data, all of a sudden, people thought you were a genius, and you were probably over promoted. And that’s really what led me to Atlanta.”
Starting with the Falcons in 1997, Les was a scout before serving as the director of player personnel from 2009-11. In 2012, Les became the general manager of the Rams and has held the position ever since.
“If you’re going to get an opportunity to be a GM, it’s usually because the program that you’re coming from is successful,” Les said.
Now Les and the Rams are just one win away from claiming the team’s first Super Bowl since 1999.
There won’t be a happier fan for the Rams than Pam.
Every week, she watches the Rams—and not just the Rams but every team in their division as well. Along with the games, she also watches every Rams’ press conference.
She even has a group of about 8-12 people that come over and watch, but Pam has strict rules for her guests when the game is on.
“Nobody can talk, you can’t complain, and you can’t be negative,” Pam laughed. “If there is time for one more play, then I know we’re going to win. Now, if we’re four scores behind, and there’s 43 seconds, you can just go on home.”
Usually, when work isn’t quite as busy, she might go to a few games in-person, and when the playoffs come on, she always attends those.
This year she just watched the playoff games on TV, but there wasn’t a doubt in her mind that she would be going to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Rams home stadium in the Los Angeles area, to support her son.
And while all of Eufaula won’t be able to attend the Super Bowl, Les knows that his hometown will be supporting him just like they have since the beginning.
“It’s certainty humbling,” Les said. “I get a lot of texts after games, especially games like Sunday, from people in Eufaula that I grew up with, and some of them are good friends. And you’re like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m still just the guy that we played backyard basketball and football with.’ When you text with them, that’s kind of who you revert back to.
“It’s very humbling that you’re in a position where, wait a minute, someone’s texting you congrats for earning a shot at a Super Bowl trophy. I’m well aware that not everyone gets that opportunity, so it’s very humbling. It’s very cool to share it with everyone there. So that’s cool that it is Rams country.”