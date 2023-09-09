Today's highlight

On Sept. 9, 1957, president Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since reconstruction, a measure primarily concerned with protecting voting rights; it also established a Civil rights division in the U.S. department of Justice.

On this date

In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term "united States" official, replacing "united Colonies."

In 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.

In 1926, the national broadcasting Co. (NBC) was incorporated by the radio Corp. of America.

In 1942, during World War ii, a Japanese plane launched from a submarine off the Oregon coast dropped a pair of incendiary bombs in a failed attempt at igniting a massive forest fire; it was the first aerial bombing of the U.S. mainland by a foreign power.

In 1948, the people's democratic republic of Korea (north Korea) was declared.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on "the Ed Sullivan Show."

In 1960, in the first regular-season American Football league game, the Denver broncos defeated the Boston patriots, 13-10.

In 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near buffalo, New York, beginning a siege that ended up claiming 43 lives.

In 1991, boxer mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth ii became the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving as sovereign for 23,226 days (about 63 years and 7 months), according to Buckingham palace, surpassing Queen Victoria, her great-Great Grandmother.

In 2016, democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, speaking at an LGBT fundraiser in New York City, described half of republican Donald trump's supporters as "a basket of deplorables," a characterization for which she ended up expressing regret.

In 2018, CBS chief les Moonves resigned, hours after six more women accused the veteran television executive of sexual misconduct.

In 2022, King Charles iii gave his first speech to Britain as its new monarch, vowing to carry on the "lifelong service" of his mother Queen Elizabeth ii, who died a day earlier.