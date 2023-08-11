Today's highlight

On Aug.. 11, 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (the U.S. supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)

On this date

In 1860, the nation's first successful silver mill began operation near Virginia City, Nevada.

In 1919, Germany's Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.

In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz island, a former military prison, in san Francisco Bay.

In 1949, President Harry s. Truman nominated general Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff.

In 1952, Hussein bin talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.

In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock died in an automobile accident on Long island, New York at age 44.

In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.

In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation's largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In 2014, academy award-winning actor and comedian robin Williams died in Tiburon, California at age 63.

In 2016, the Obama administration said it had decided marijuana would remain on the list of most dangerous drugs, rebuffing growing support across the country for broad legalization, but said it would allow more research into its medical uses.

In 2020, democrat Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; Harris was the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket.

Ten years ago: Israel approved building 1,200 more settlement homes and agreed to release 26 long-held Palestinian security prisoners. suspected militants gunned down 47 worshippers as they recited their early morning prayers at a mosque in Konduga, Nigeria, and killed another 12 civilians in a nearby village.

Five years ago: Nobel Prize-winning novelist V.s. Naipaul died at his London home at the age of 85. President donald trump said former White House staffer and reality-tV star Omarosa Maniguault Newman was a "lowlife"; Manigualt Newman had been promoting a book in which she said trump is a racist who had used racial slurs on the set of "the apprentice."

— Associated Press