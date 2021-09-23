Tom
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office has obtained information regarding the identity of the deceased person discovered in an abandoned residenc…
- Updated
An inventor and engineer who grew up in Graceville and still has deep family ties there has purchased the old Factory Stores of America mall p…
- Updated
Police are still investigating why a Dothan man broke into a Dusy Street home and threatened residents with a knife.
- Updated
Developers will break ground on a $4 million project that will give downtown Dothan its first market-rate apartments next week.
- Updated
ARITON —- In a battle of top 10 rival teams, it came down to the final play Friday night at Ariton’s Robert F. Zumstein Memorial Stadium.
- Updated
Officers arrested two Dothan residents for having methamphetamine in their motel room on Wednesday, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Of…
- Updated
An extensive – and expensive – transformation will turn the century-old Moody Hospital building on North Alice Street into senior living apartments.
- Updated
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued an update regarding an Aug. 7 Bay County crash that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Greenwood wom…
- Updated
Dothan City Schools has joined a growing number of U.S. school systems fed up with a new social media challenge where students steal or damage…
- Updated
Rutabaga Café in Chattahoochee opened a little more than six years ago at 23 Jackson Street, in the little house where chef and co-owner Billy…