Tornadoes, strong wind gusts cause damage in Taylor, Midland City
Tornadoes, strong wind gusts cause damage in Taylor, Midland City

Tornadoes and strong wind gusts moved through the Dothan area Tuesday afternoon and evening downing trees and causing structural damage. 

Both Taylor and Midland City areas reported damage.

A tornado touched down in Taylor near the Brannon Stand Road and Fortner Street intersection causing structural damage to several residences Tuesday afternoon, according to Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah. Emergency agencies, including EMA and the Dothan Fire Department, were assessing the damage.

There were no reports of injuries reported as of 8 p.m.

Judah said the Dothan-Houston County EMA was in contact with the National Weather Service immediately following the weather event that Judah said “came out of nowhere.”

After the first tornado, there were other possible tornadoes reported Tuesday evening, including one that caused downed trees and structural damage in the Midland City area around Dale County High School.

