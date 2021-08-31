Tornadoes, strong wind gusts cause damage in Taylor, Midland City

Residents of a home look over damage to their carport after a tornado touched down in Taylor near the Brannon Stand Road and Fortner Street intersection causing structural damage.There were no reports of injuries reported as of 7 p.m. The damaged home was adjacent to the Brannon Stand Christian Academy childcare center.
This tree was uprooted in front of a mobile after a tornado touched down in Taylor near the Brannon Stand Road and Fortner Street intersection causing structural damage to several residences on Tuesday.
David Brooks removes debris from his home in Midland City after a tornado struck the area early Tuesday evening. Brooks had a previous home that was damaged in the 2007 tornado that struck Enterprise.
Staff from Dale County High School look over damage to the school's baseball field after a tornado touched down in the area early Tuesday evening.
Cassius Campbell, 8, helps clean up storm debris at his home in Midland City after a tornado struck the area early Tuesday evening.
Staff Reports
Tornadoes and strong wind gusts moved through the Dothan area Tuesday afternoon and evening downing trees and causing structural damage.
Both Taylor and Midland City areas reported damage.
A tornado touched down in Taylor near the Brannon Stand Road and Fortner Street intersection causing structural damage to several residences Tuesday afternoon, according to Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah. Emergency agencies, including EMA and the Dothan Fire Department, were assessing the damage.
There were no reports of injuries reported as of 8 p.m.
Judah said the Dothan-Houston County EMA was in contact with the National Weather Service immediately following the weather event that Judah said “came out of nowhere.”
After the first tornado, there were other possible tornadoes reported Tuesday evening, including one that caused downed trees and structural damage in the Midland City area around Dale County High School.
