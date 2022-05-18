Touch-A-Truck and car show coming to Landmark Park this Saturday

Landmark Park is hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck and Car Show on Saturday, giving kids and adults of all ages the chance to sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horns on 50 different trucks and large vehicles.

“This event is held every year to satisfy every kid’s curiosity of these large trucks and vehicles that they see around the city or even around their home,” Landmark Park’s Executive Director Laura VanLandingham said. “We want to help teach kids how to be safe around these vehicles when they do see them and to teach them what these vehicles are for and what they do.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

There will be a quiet hour from 10 to 11 a.m. for children who may be afraid of loud noises to come out and enjoy the trucks without the noises. However, a helicopter from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be arriving around 10 a.m. so guests may want to plan their visit around that arrival.

Admission for Saturday’s activities is $7 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for children 2 and under as well as for park members.

Some of the other entities bringing trucks and vehicles that are set to participate in the event are Wiregrass Construction, dump truck; Dothan Fire Department, fire truck; Houston County Sheriff’s Office, crime scene vehicle, SRT vehicle and K-9 vehicle; Knight’s Wrecker, heavy wrecker vehicle; Dothan Police Department, SWAT truck, bomb truck, patrol vehicle; and the City of Dothan Environmental Services, side load garbage truck.

The full list of trucks and vehicles that will be in attendance for the event can be found on the Landmark Park website, www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

There will be around 10 food vendors present during the events including A Taste of Louisiana, Tikiz of the Wiregrass, Earnie’s Food Truck, Fina Ice Company, Bread for life Inc, Raley’s Famous Boiled Peanuts, Kona Ice, Ma and Pa Concessions, Dothan Ice Cream, Smith Brothers Peanuts, and Wilson Concessions.

Guests are welcomed to bring their own food and have a picnic during the event, however pets are not allowed.

Guests are welcome to stay until the park closes at 5 p.m. to enjoy the rest of what Landmark Park has to offer, VanLandingham said. The Barnyard Playground, Martin Drugstore, the Shelley General store, and the Alabama Agriculture Museum will all be open to guests.

The Touch A Truck and Car Show events are spread out across the entire area of Landmark Park, so guests and visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and walking shoes.

Additionally, on the other side of the park will be the annual Car Show sponsored by the New South Cruisers Club, one of the largest car clubs in the area.

“New South Cruisers is a club that welcomes any type of car to join the club, whether it is a younger newer car or an older car enthusiast – all are welcomed,” Club President Steve Reed said.

Saturday’s car show is open to any type of car for judging or to even just be shown at the event.

According to Reed, judges will be looking at the paint, body, interior, and the cleanliness of the cars at the show to determine the top 75 winners.

The top 75 winners will receive a trophy in memory of Wayne Bates, an active member of New South Cruisers since the club was formed 14 years ago and who recently passed away, according to Reed.

The cost to enter a vehicle into the show is $20, which the New South Cruisers splits with Landmark Park to give back and support the park. The club uses its proceeds for a scholarship that is awarded to Wallace Community College students who express interest in cars and automobiles to “keep the love of cars growing,” Reed said.

Judging for the car show begins around 11 a.m.; the awards will be presented at 2 p.m. when the show ends.

Haley Middlebrooks is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at hmiddlebrooks@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7906.