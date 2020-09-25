Alabama defense will have eyes on Missouri's Rountree

Missouri is confident in Rountree with good reason: He’s had at least 700 rushing in each of his three seasons as a Tiger, and he’s just 450 yards shy of becoming the leading rusher among running backs in Missouri history.

“I think the thing about Larry is he’s a runner,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said this summer. “He’s physical, he’s got good vision, but he can get you an extra two (yards), even when the offensive line doesn’t block for that extra two.”

Yet, the Tigers will need more and may get it from the quarterback position. Drinkwitz has no plans to announce a starting quarterback before the game, but one of the candidates is Shawn Robinson, a TCU transfer who ran for 389 yards in 15 games as a Horned Frog. The other candidates, Brady Cook and Connor Bazelak, either have not been run threats in little playing time to date or are not projected to be run threats.

UA’s defense could also lead it to be more susceptible to perimeter runs, the types of runs more common for quarterbacks. UA lost both of last year’s starters at outside linebacker and currently has only freshmen listed at its Jack linebacker position: Will Anderson Jr. and Drew Sanders.