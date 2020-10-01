Auburn looks to spark run game against Georgia

AUBURN - In Saturday’s season opener, the Auburn Tigers had a so-so game on the ground against Kentucky. Now, the challenge for the Tigers is to jump start their rushing attack against one of the SEC’s top defenses.
Auburn running backs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and Tank Bisby had 20 carries for 55 yards — an average of 2.8 yards per carry — in the Tigers’ season-opening victory over Kentucky.
While Bo Nix’s contributions of five carries for 34 yards helped move the run game along, the other backfield members know they’ll have to do more against a Bulldogs’ defense that held Arkansas to 2.8 yards per carry last week.
“I feel the first time it was just something to get warmed up to see what we needed to work on. We see the things we need to work on and we’re just going to improve every week,” said Shivers, who led the way with six carries for 29 yards.
“Our running game is going to be more productive, it was just the first game and week one. We see the things we need to work on and we’re going to get better every week. I feel like the running game is going to be improved.”
Shivers’ main critique of the running backs in Week 1 was they needed to be more patient, but he added the lack of a spring and limited summer meant the first game would likely be not as sound as they wanted. Still, the group did enough to help Auburn maintain balance in its play-calling — the team had 27 pass attempts and 30 runs — and ultimately reach 1-0.
Getting to 2-0, though, will likely require a more productive game from the running backs.
Auburn takes on a Georgia squad that was the best in the nation against the run in 2019 by allowing only 75 rushing yards per game and two rushing touchdowns — the first being by Nix in the Bulldogs’ 10th game. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn credited Georgia’s defense for being sound and making opponents earn every yard they gain, adding that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and head coach Kirby Smart have the defense set for success.
The challenge for Auburn is a considerable one given Georgia returns eight starters off last year’s defense, including a trio of run-stuffers in nose tackle Jordan Davis and linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice.
Shivers not only understands the task ahead; he welcomes it.
“We know Georgia’s defense is one of the best defenses in the SEC. They fly around to the ball. They show up good on film,” Shivers said. “We just have to be prepared and ready to fight. We know it’s going to be a dogfight. We just have to come ready to play.”
The last time Auburn beat Georgia was in November 2017, when the Tigers ran all over the Bulldogs’ defense to the tune of 237 rushing yards, the most rushing yards they gave up during the regular season. In the Tigers’ three losses to the Bulldogs since then, Auburn has averaged exactly 100 rushing yards — a clear sign the ground game just wasn’t good enough.
The good news for the Tigers is they have another chance to prove themselves against Georgia. Based on what Shivers is saying, Auburn’s running backs are confident about finally breaking through against the Bulldogs.
“We know what it takes. We’re all just one play away from breaking it,” Shivers said. “We just have to get the running game going because Auburn is known for running the football. We just want to improve in that area.”
