Crimson Tide freshman running backs counted on to step up

TUSCALOOSA — Trey Sanders’ role in Alabama’s 2020 backfield may have been insignificant in terms of impacting winning, but it was not statistically insignificant: his 30 carries are currently fifth among freshman running backs in the SEC.

With Sanders out indefinitely, likely for the rest of the season, after injuries suffered in a car accident, another freshman will be forced to step into his place. It could be Roydell Williams, the four-star prospect out of Hueytown, a top 10 running back in the class of 2020.

It could also be Jase McClellan, another top 10 running back in 2020 who has impressed his teammates with each passing practice.

If UA is in a situation where a third running back is needed, Williams and McClellan are the top choices. If it is McClellan, it will be the culmination of a freshman season that has been one of significant development for him, even if that development has yet to manifest in an in-game carry.

“I think Jase is a guy who’s really stepped up as of late,” tight end Miller Forristall said. “It’s a year where guys can go up and down, in and out not only with injuries but with COVID now, so guys have gotten a lot more reps. I think Jase has done a great job of stepping into that role.