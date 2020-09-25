Enterprise holds off Carroll

ENTERPRISE – Carroll High wasn’t just being neighborly when it filled Enterprise’s schedule Friday night. The Eagles came expecting to win.
The visitors couldn’t stop Enterprise’s offense for most of the night, but before the Eagles ran out of huge plays they made the Wildcats nervous for three and a half quarters.
Enterprise wore down a Carroll defense that was on the field for most of the game and the Wildcats won 43-22. That’s after the Cats led 14-7 at halftime, 20-14 through three quarters and 28-22 with 9:10 left in the game.
Enterprise looked on the verge of breaking it open several times, but Carroll kept finding ways to stay in the game. The Cats’ Quentin Hayes scored on a 15-yard keeper early in the third quarter to lead 20-7.
Carroll was forced to punt, but Josh McCray fumbled at the end of a 9-yard run after second and third efforts. The Eagles’ J’kwon Cooper scooped it up and returned it about 75 yards for a touchdown. Christian Atkins’ PAT cut it to 20-14 with 2:29 left on the clock in the third.
“It was tenuous,” Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said.
The Wildcats then went into grind mode and went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took just over six minutes off the clock. Mykel Johnson carried the last 2 yards to the end zone. He also scored the two-point conversion that made it 28-14 with 9:23 left in the game.
It changed in a hurry. After a touchback on the kickoff, Brandon Robinson went 80 yards up the middle. A crazy play on a blocked extra point kick turned into a two-point pass that made it 28-22 with 9:10 remaining.
Enterprise again answered. Sam Whitaker capped a 62-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run on a counter. He also scored the two-point run, lifting the Cats ahead 36-22 with 6:21 remaining.
The Eagles were out of huge plays at that point. Enterprise added a touchdown when Wyatt Darlington scored on a 10-yard run with 2:34 left.
Carroll played keepaway early and struck with a lightning bolt to keep the score very competitive in the first half.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and held the ball for 10:16. They converted on their first three downs – including a third-and-9 scramble by quarterback Keyshawn Cole and an even more improbable third-and-16 on a screen pass to Devin Bryant that went for 20 yards and a first down near midfield.
Robinson converted on third-and-1 for a first down at the Enterprise 41. The drive ended when Sammy Spivey punted it away on fourth-and-10 from the 41.
Enterprise immediately displayed why keeping the ball away from the Wildcats was Carroll’s best defense. Enterprise got a 20-yard run from Mykel Johnson and, two plays later, a jet sweep around left end that Johnson turned into a 47-yard gain to the Carroll 22.
On the next play, Hayes took a keeper at right end, broke a tackle on the edge and sprint 22 yards to the end zone for the game’s first score. That capped a six-play drive that took 1:31. Matt Sheahan’s PAT made it 7-0 with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Eagles (2-3) then gave the Cats a short field with a fumbled exchange that Kenyatta McNeese recovered at the Carroll 36.
Enterprise took advantage with a four-play scoring drive. Hayes completed a 14-yard pass to Jared Smith on first down. Hayes gained 12 yards on a keeper around left end and added three more to the 7 off right tackle. Tight end Wyatt Darlington caught a nice pass from Hayes on a seam route in the middle of the defense for the touchdown. Sheahan added the kick for a 14-0 Cats lead with 7:51 left in the first half.
But the Eagles got back in the game quickly. Robinson burst up the middle for 78 yards, splitting the defense. Christian Atkins added the extra point that pulled Carroll to 14-7 with 6:40 left in the first half.
The Enterprise offense went right back to work. McCray started the march with an 11-yard carry. Hayes completed a short pass to Aiden White on third-and-2 to move the chains at the Carroll 42.
Smith took a reverse around right end for 13 yards on third-and-2 at the 34. A Carroll penalty added to the play, giving Enterprise a first down just outside the 10-yard line.
The Cats went backward for 11 yards when Hayes missed a shotgun snap, but McCray scored an apparent touchdown on a sweep around left end. The TD was taken off the board on a holding play and the drive ended with a missed 32-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds left in the half.
