Enterprise holds off Carroll

ENTERPRISE – Carroll High wasn’t just being neighborly when it filled Enterprise’s schedule Friday night. The Eagles came expecting to win.

The visitors couldn’t stop Enterprise’s offense for most of the night, but before the Eagles ran out of huge plays they made the Wildcats nervous for three and a half quarters.

Enterprise wore down a Carroll defense that was on the field for most of the game and the Wildcats won 43-22. That’s after the Cats led 14-7 at halftime, 20-14 through three quarters and 28-22 with 9:10 left in the game.

Enterprise looked on the verge of breaking it open several times, but Carroll kept finding ways to stay in the game. The Cats’ Quentin Hayes scored on a 15-yard keeper early in the third quarter to lead 20-7.

Carroll was forced to punt, but Josh McCray fumbled at the end of a 9-yard run after second and third efforts. The Eagles’ J’kwon Cooper scooped it up and returned it about 75 yards for a touchdown. Christian Atkins’ PAT cut it to 20-14 with 2:29 left on the clock in the third.

“It was tenuous,” Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said.