Freshman/JV football roundup: Dothan, Wicksburg get wins

Dothan defeated Enterprise 22-16 in freshman football action on Tuesday.
Tucker Watkins threw touchdown passes to Demorien Brown and KeAviyon Durry. Temarion Peterson rushed for 150 yards and scored a touchdown.
Javeon Walker had two interceptions and Cayman Pope had two sacks.
Wicksburg JV 30, Providence 8: Easton Dean passed for 89 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards with a score for the Panthers.
Cameron Berry and Logan Fowler each had a touchdown run. Fowler rushed for 72 yards.
Tyler Williams caught the touchdown pass for Wicksburg.
Gabe Glover added 58 yards rushing.
The Wicksburg defense forced four turnovers.
Drew Williams, Fowler and Dean each had seven tackles. Dean had an interception. William Wright had five tackles. Tucker forced a fumble and had four tackles. Carter Meyers had an interceptions.
