Metchie has coming out party for Tide

Its most recent showing offered examples of what the unit could be. In the final three quarters it held the Aggies to 3.8 yards per carry. Safety Daniel Wright returned an interception for a touchdown. Only two of the Aggies’ four red zone trips ended in a touchdown, one of those coming out of a timeout in the final eight minutes of the game.

It also allowed nine passing plays of 15 yards or more, two of them scoring touchdowns and two more moving the chains on third downs of 12 or more yards to go. It pressed Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mood frequently but never brought him down for a sack.

The resulting 5.8 yards per play is not going to shoot UA into the top five of the national defensive rankings, but it does leave a clear path to working its way there.

Mac Jones is the right guy

Mac Jones was efficient: he completed 20 of his 27 passes, tossing four touchdowns with just one interception on a deflected pass. Jones was also explosive: seven of his 20 completions went for 20 yards or more, including completions of 35, 63, 78 and 87 yards.

Alabama may not always need this much from Jones, given its experience on the offensive line and talent at running back, but since UA ran 28 times, it needed Jones to produce, and he did.