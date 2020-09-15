Troy football notebook: Jacob Free, Kyle Toole 'neck-and-neck' for back-up QB role

Kicking chores: Northview product Jack Martin, a sophomore, and junior Evan Legassey, continue to battle for the starting placekicking duties.

“They’re almost identical from the standpoint of when you look at what we’ve done rep-wise and we’ll probably just have to make a call there on Saturday,” Lindsey said. “I’ve got confidence in both of them. I’m just looking for the guy who is the most consistent.

“They’ve both at times have done that, and they’ve both at times have had their bad days just like anybody else would. But I like both of those kids a lot. Either way, once we make a decision we will go with it and support that guy.

“Just like we do at quarterback, they’re going to have to kick well to keep their job like any other position. I do think we have two very capable guys.”

Martin will handle the kickoff duties as he did a year ago and senior Kyle Coale is listed as the starting punter.

Injury report: Troy appears very healthy going into the opener.

Wide receiver Luke Whittemore, who also is the holder for the kickers, has battled a foot injury, but should be able to play Saturday.