Troy football notebook: Jacob Free, Kyle Toole 'neck-and-neck' for back-up QB role

It was really no surprise when Gunnar Watson was named Troy’s starting quarterback several weeks ago, but the battle for the back-up has been intriguing.
Going into the opener at Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Troy coach Chip Lindsey says junior Jacob Free and true freshman Kyle Toole are “neck-and-neck” behind Watson.
“If we played one of those, I’d just try to make a decision that I felt was best at that time,” Lindsey said during a Zoom conference on Tuesday.
Free, who originally signed with Vanderbilt out of Brantley High School, transferred to Troy before last season after spending a year at Northwest Mississippi Junior College. Toole is a 6-foot-2, 212-pounder from Leesburg, Ga.
“Jacob has progressed well and really pleased with how he has done,” Lindsey said. “I think he’s a guy that obviously is very talented and just hope he’ll continue to improve and get better because this is 2020 and the year of the unknown so to speak, so we’re going to need everyone at some point I feel like.
“At the same time, Kyle has really come in and pushed him. So I would say right now those two guys are neck-and-neck for the No. 2 spot.”
Parker McNeil, a two-time JUCO All-American from Navarro (Texas) Community College, was expected by many to push for the starting quarterback job during the preseason, but is now listed No. 4 on the depth chart.
Kicking chores: Northview product Jack Martin, a sophomore, and junior Evan Legassey, continue to battle for the starting placekicking duties.
“They’re almost identical from the standpoint of when you look at what we’ve done rep-wise and we’ll probably just have to make a call there on Saturday,” Lindsey said. “I’ve got confidence in both of them. I’m just looking for the guy who is the most consistent.
“They’ve both at times have done that, and they’ve both at times have had their bad days just like anybody else would. But I like both of those kids a lot. Either way, once we make a decision we will go with it and support that guy.
“Just like we do at quarterback, they’re going to have to kick well to keep their job like any other position. I do think we have two very capable guys.”
Martin will handle the kickoff duties as he did a year ago and senior Kyle Coale is listed as the starting punter.
Injury report: Troy appears very healthy going into the opener.
Wide receiver Luke Whittemore, who also is the holder for the kickers, has battled a foot injury, but should be able to play Saturday.
“I think Luke is ready to go,” Lindsey said. “He’s looked pretty good in practice this week. He’s an important part of what we do – a really smart, heady player
“We feel really good about everyone being close to 100 percent healthy and feel good with the team we are taking to Murfreesboro on Saturday.”
Freshman starter: Luis Medina, a 6-foot-1, 315-pound nose tackle from Summerville, Ga., is the lone freshman listed as a starter.
“He’s a big-bodied guy,” defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said. “When we recruited him he was a wrestler and weighing about 285 and now he weighs about 315 pounds and he can still move.
“He’s got great feet and he’s powerful. With him being a wrestler, he’s good with his hands and he’s just got a tremendous upside. Obviously he’s still a freshman and trying to learn the scheme and how to play the game, but I think his potential is outstanding as far as his skill set.”
