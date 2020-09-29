Nall’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ exhibit to premiere in Troy Oct. 8

These chosen characters included friends, political figures and even royalty. While reminiscent of Carroll’s famed scenes, Nall’s “Alice” takes a passage unique to Nall’s youthful explorations in a manner that is both fantastical and provocative.

“Nall’s ‘Alice’ takes one to a strange ‘Wonderland,’ clearly dark, unsettling and artistically stunning,” said Al Head, former longtime executive director of the Alabama State Council on the Arts. “The unmatched skill demonstrated in this unique ‘rabbit hole’ experience is unlike anything Alabama audiences have ever seen. While much of the work is challenging, there can be no doubt ‘Alice’ is the creation of a master artist at his best.”

The exhibit, which will be featured in the IAC’s Fred Nall Hollis Museum, is recommended for mature audiences.

“This work is Nall’s rite of passage,” said Ed Noreiga, TROY Professor of Art and Design. “He is deliberate in taunting the viewer with eye candy. Look closer and you begin to see the truth: the reality of the Wonderland we live in and the passages we experience.”

While attending this exhibit, visitors can also see other new additions to the Museum.