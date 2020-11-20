Blackmon signs with Coastal Alabama College East

Her goal for her first season at Coastal in 2021 will be to progress, both as a hitter and a pitcher.

“I think that my hitting can get better there, and I think with the pitching staff there that my pitching can go up,” she said.

Nims said she believes Blackmon will make an immediate impact in the Warhawk program once she arrives in 2021 for the 2022 season.

"We are very excited that Bailey has decided to choose Coastal Alabama- East. She is a strong hitter and commands the pitching circle," she said. "We look forward to her joining our campus next year."

Already planning for the future, Blackmon said her ultimate goal is to play for a four-year college and has her eyes set on Huntingdon.

Without the support she’s received over the years, from her coaches, family, teammates and pitching coach Andy Sanders, she said none of what she’s achieved would have been possible.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to my career and who helped make me the person and softball player I am today. I love you all. Thank you,” Blackmon said. “(Sanders) has been a really big part of my life and I don’t think I’d be here without him.”