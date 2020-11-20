Blackmon signs with Coastal Alabama College East

New Brockton High School softball player Bailey Blackmon signed her letter of commitment to Coastal Alabama Community College in Brewton Wednesday night at the New Brockton Farm Center.
Surrounded by her family, teammates, coaches and friends, Blackmon’s hard work throughout her softball career was realized.
“What’s it that you said the other day, B?” head coach Wade Hussey asked. “This is where I was then, but this is where I am now,” Blackmon answered.
In her first season as a Gamecock in 2017, which Hussey said was the best softball team in New Brockton history, Blackmon had five hits off 13 at-bats for a .385 batting average and slugging percentage of .538.
Slugging percentage represents the total number of bases a player records per at-bat. Unlike on-base percentage, slugging percentage deals only with hits and does not include walks and hit-by-pitches in its equation. It also differs from batting average in that all hits are not valued equally.
Keep in mind that Babe Ruth still holds the MLB career slugging percentage record at .690.
In 2018, the toughest year for the team according to Hussey, Blackmon had 35 at bats, 13 hits and one homerun, earning her a .371 batting average and a .514 slugging percent. Over 44.2 innings, she struck out 40 and walked 18. She played most of this season with torn cartilage in her knee.
In the 2019 season, she had 20 hits over 59 at bats, two homeruns, 21 RBIs and a .322 batting average for a slugging percentage of .600. She pitched 113 innings, threw 96 strikeouts and left 120 runners on base. Her earned run average (ERA) was 3.28.
“Do you know how crazy that is? To leave 120 batters on base?” Hussey said. “That’s phenomenal. When it got hard, she stepped up for her team.”
2020’s season was cut short, but over the few games they managed to play Blackmon already had five hits, one home run and four RBIs from 10 at-bats, leaving her with a .500 batting average. Defensively, she threw 17 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched.
She will have one more season as a Gamecock before she becomes a Warhawk under the direction of head coach Misti Nims, but this final season at NBHS will be far from overlooked.
“Our goal is to get to state. That’s been our main goal for the last four years, and I think this season will be the season it happens,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon said she chose Coastal Alabama because of the atmosphere of the campus and the softball program, and the fact that she has family there made it an easy decision.
“I thought it was a beautiful place, and I felt so welcomed at the college. This is where I’ve wanted to go and start my career,” she said. “I love the coach and the way she does things. I think it’s going to be a good season next year.”
Her goal for her first season at Coastal in 2021 will be to progress, both as a hitter and a pitcher.
“I think that my hitting can get better there, and I think with the pitching staff there that my pitching can go up,” she said.
Nims said she believes Blackmon will make an immediate impact in the Warhawk program once she arrives in 2021 for the 2022 season.
"We are very excited that Bailey has decided to choose Coastal Alabama- East. She is a strong hitter and commands the pitching circle," she said. "We look forward to her joining our campus next year."
Already planning for the future, Blackmon said her ultimate goal is to play for a four-year college and has her eyes set on Huntingdon.
Without the support she’s received over the years, from her coaches, family, teammates and pitching coach Andy Sanders, she said none of what she’s achieved would have been possible.
“I want to thank everyone who contributed to my career and who helped make me the person and softball player I am today. I love you all. Thank you,” Blackmon said. “(Sanders) has been a really big part of my life and I don’t think I’d be here without him.”
Even if he tried, it would be impossible for Hussey to hide how proud he is of his player—this last season will be a bittersweet one.
“She will be a phenomenal college softball player, and I’ve been blessed to be part of her career. I look forward to the next year,” he said.
