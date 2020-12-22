All In Credit Union donates to Wiregrass area food bank

All In Credit Union extended its generosity this Christmas by donating to Wiregrass Food Bank following its annual food drive. In preparation for the holiday season, All In employees and members joined a company-wide effort to collect food and supplies for local organizations. This year, as part of the organization’s #WeGiveBack efforts, the credit union was able to assist nine organizations in preparing for the holiday season.

“We want to thank our members and employees for their generosity this year,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union’s vice president of marketing. “There are many families in our communities who are in need, and we are grateful to be in a position to help.”

Organizations receiving the donations this year include: Chipola Family Ministries, Marianna, Florida; Cross Over Ministry, Opp; Dale County Rescue Mission, Ozark; Enterprise Christian Mission, Enterprise; Feeding the Gulf Coast, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; New Harmony Baptist Church Pantry, DeFuniak Springs, Florida; and Pike County Salvation Army, Troy.

For more information on All In visit their website at www.allincu.com.

