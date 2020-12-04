Bama Slam Christmas in the Country will take place every Friday through Sunday in December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $10 for 6 and up and $5 for children 5 and under. Infants are free. Enjoy thousands of lights along the drive through Christmas trail including the nativity scene. After the trail, park your car and explore Christmas Village complete with Santa, Elves, Cindy Lou and even Mr. Grinch. Take photos with the residents of the village, sing along with all your favorite Christmas Songs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a cozy fire before you leave.

December 5

Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.