Ongoing
Santa for Seniors is a grass roots, volunteer effort to share the Christmas spirit with Wiregrass seniors and disabled persons who need the basic necessities. The last donation collection day is Saturday, Dec. 12. The gift collection site is located at 2755 Choctaw Street in Dothan behind the former Westgate Pkwy National Guard Armory. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations may also be delivered to SARCOA by an online source such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohls etc. Please have them delivered to the SARCOA address at 1075 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, AL 36305. Please specify no weekend deliveries.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to provide community children with Christmas cheer! Be a Holiday Hero and help us supply bikes to kids in need this year. Bicycles or gift cards can be dropped off at CCFS or at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.
Sam Boswell Honda and Sam Boswell Buick GMC are drop off locations for donations for SOS Animal Shelter. For the month of December, Sam Boswell Honda will also donate one needed item for every new Honda sold. Wish list items include: cleaning supplies, garbage bags, laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, disinfectants, bleach, pet beds, cat treats and toys, cat and dog food, kitten and puppy food, collars and leashes, dog treats and toys, canned pumpkin and litter.
Registration for the spring semester at Enterprise State Community College is now open. Students can now register for the spring semester, which will include some additional on-campus class options, at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College. Students can meet with their advisor to receive assistance with registration or register for classes through their MyESCC account. Extended hours for registration will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students who have not already planned ahead for the spring semester can visit escc.edu/registration to see class schedules and request assistance from an advisor. Spring classes start Jan. 13.
Bama Slam Christmas in the Country will take place every Friday through Sunday in December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $10 for 6 and up and $5 for children 5 and under. Infants are free. Enjoy thousands of lights along the drive through Christmas trail including the nativity scene. After the trail, park your car and explore Christmas Village complete with Santa, Elves, Cindy Lou and even Mr. Grinch. Take photos with the residents of the village, sing along with all your favorite Christmas Songs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a cozy fire before you leave.
The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.
The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age. If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.
December 10
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be having its December meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the US Army Warrant Officer Career College located in Swartworth Hall on Fort Rucker. All Warrant Officers, past and present, are invited to attend.
December 12
Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.
USKA Martial Arts Academy is hosting the 16th annual USKA Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Belt promotions will be awarded as well as the 2020 awards for Outstanding Student, Most Improved Student, Leadership Award and Academic Award. USKA students and family are invited. Temperature checks will be performed before entering and masks are required.
December 13
Johns Chapel AME Church will host its Christmas Program at 9 a.m. on Dec.13. Special Connection Sunday events will follow the program. Sara Wilson, a reporter for Channel 8 News in Dothan, will be the guest speaker as the church members pursue the goal of sustaining their connection with Enterprise residents and members of the surrounding communities. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service in the church's sanctuary (all health guidelines observed) on Facebook Live, YouTube or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets. For more info, please contact Pastor White at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Christian education director, at 334-477-1962. The church is located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
December 16
Carols in the Park will take place at Johnny Henderson Park on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
December 19
Aglow International will hold its December meeting on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. Loretta Terry of Hartford will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
The Whoville Family Scavenger Hunt will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Enterprise.
Heritage Church is hosting a Holiday Drive-Thru Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The church will be giving away hot meals consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, a roll and a cookie. Plates will be handed out while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. Only one plate will be given to each person in the car. Heritage Church is located at 2911 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise, and they invite everyone to attend Sunday services in person or online beginning at 11 a.m.
