Local clergies get nod for service award

The Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee recently announced the 2021 nominees for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit of Service Award. Elder Samuel Paige and Minister Roosevelt Glover are vying for the award presented to individuals who are committed to serving the people of Barbour County.
“This award is a small way of showing our appreciation to citizens who are willing to go beyond the call of duty to help their neighbor. This year’s nominees are excellent examples of Dr. King’s call to service," committee Chairman Rev. Kenneth Davis said. "We are honored to have this opportunity to publicly thank them for their service to humanity.”
Paige is the pastor of the Eufaula Church of God in Christ. The decorated war veteran actively serves his community by helping to provide food security through the food bank, Emergency Food Assistant and the community garden. He makes monthly food deliveries to families and also provides financial support to families who are struggling to make ends meet. He often opens his church to faith-based groups and organizations that need a place to host events and services.
Paige is an active member of the COGIC and serves as the superintendent for the Eufaula Church of God in Christ. He has served as an Army Pastor and Chaplin in Iraq and Germany.
“This honor is humbling. It challenges me to think about the acts of service that I have done over the years. I realize my reward is in heaven,” Paige said.
Minister Roosevelt Glover grew up at Ola Mt. Silla Baptist Church in Clayton and became a fixture in the gospel music circuit. Known for his membership with The Brothers Together Gospel Singers, Glover has used his voice and talents as a singer and musician to help with needy causes. The group has been together for more than 25 years and have been positive role model for youth, especially African American males. The group often does concerts to help raise money for the local school district as well as to help raise money to help families in need. Glover also enjoys spending time at the local elementary schools where he reads to students.
Glover was one of the premiere voices and faces of the Be Counted Barbour County, a 2020 Census Campaign that encouraged Barbour County residents to complete the Census. He was also nominated for the Rural Leader Forty Under Forty in 2018.
The award is presented annually by the Scholarship Committee to celebrate those who are committed to serving the people of Barbour County. Funds raised through this endeavor is used to provide scholarships to qualifying Barbour County High School students. To support the scholarship fund, send tax deductible donations to Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 193, Clayton, AL 36016. For more information, contact JoSephine Rumph at (205) 616-7677.
The virtual awards ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 via Zoom and Facebook Live from Clayton High School Class of 82's Facebook page.
Retired teacher to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
The Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to retired Barbour and Bullock county teacher Yola T. Comer. This award will be presented during the Annual Martin Luther King Spirit of Service Award ceremony taking place virtually via Zoom and Facebook live.
Comer is the second person to receive this honor from the committee.
“So many students have been blessed to learned from a passionate teacher who dedicated her professional career to making a difference in their lives. The committee could not honor a more worthy person as Ms. Comer," said Rev. Kenneth Davis, committee chair. “It would be impossible to repay Ms. Comer. This is our small way of saying thank you to her for giving so much to the students and families in the area. We are richer because people like Ms. Comer dared to make a difference.”
Comer was born and raised in Sylacauga and graduated from the Sylacauga school system, obtained a bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and a master’s degree from Alabama A&M University. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
As an Educator, she spent many years influencing the lives of students in the Bullock County and Eufaula City School systems. As a member of the Springhill Zion Missionary Baptist Church, she also spent many years working with the youth as coordinator of the Christmas and Easter programs. Additionally, she was a Sunday School teacher for one of the adult classes. She has three adult children who always strive to do their best because of her example.
For more information, contact JoSephine Rumph at (205) 616-7677.