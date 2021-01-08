Local clergies get nod for service award

“This honor is humbling. It challenges me to think about the acts of service that I have done over the years. I realize my reward is in heaven,” Paige said.

Minister Roosevelt Glover grew up at Ola Mt. Silla Baptist Church in Clayton and became a fixture in the gospel music circuit. Known for his membership with The Brothers Together Gospel Singers, Glover has used his voice and talents as a singer and musician to help with needy causes. The group has been together for more than 25 years and have been positive role model for youth, especially African American males. The group often does concerts to help raise money for the local school district as well as to help raise money to help families in need. Glover also enjoys spending time at the local elementary schools where he reads to students.

Glover was one of the premiere voices and faces of the Be Counted Barbour County, a 2020 Census Campaign that encouraged Barbour County residents to complete the Census. He was also nominated for the Rural Leader Forty Under Forty in 2018.