Men’s ministry coming to Coffee County

A new ministry designed specifically for the support and fellowship of men will hold its first event next Tuesday at the New Brockton Farm Center.

The idea for Wiregrass Men of Valor came to a number of of the would-be founding members in February 2019 after Rob Mathner and several others attended a men’s conference at First Baptist Church of Enterprise.

Mathner said that while a few local churches were represented at the conference, they felt more could be done to spread the gospel to the men of the Wiregrass. Desiring to have a more inclusive gathering, the idea of the Men of Valor, then unnamed, was planted.

“We wanted a men’s ministry that would cross denominational lines,” Mathner said. “We wanted to reach guys that attend other churches, not just the ones that our small group attended.”

After “germinating” over it through the summer and early fall, Mathner and his group decided to meet in November 2019 to develop a plan to see their idea to fruition. Over the months of November, December and January, they took their idea to three different men’s breakfasts where they listened to what the men in those groups said they wanted and needed out of a ministry and what they thought had the chance to be successful without being tied to a specific church.

“We were intentional to make sure that this ministry would not be tied to a specific Christian denomination, but was Christ centered,” he said. “We wanted to be inclusive to everyone.”

From those meetings, Mathner said, and from studying the Iron Works Ministry in Andalusia, Wiregrass Men of Valor become an official, incorporated, not-for-profit men’s ministry. A 10-man board of directors was established that includes two pastors: John McCrummen at Open Door Baptist Church and Travis DeWitt at The Grace Place.