Men’s ministry coming to Coffee County

A new ministry designed specifically for the support and fellowship of men will hold its first event next Tuesday at the New Brockton Farm Center.
The idea for Wiregrass Men of Valor came to a number of of the would-be founding members in February 2019 after Rob Mathner and several others attended a men’s conference at First Baptist Church of Enterprise.
Mathner said that while a few local churches were represented at the conference, they felt more could be done to spread the gospel to the men of the Wiregrass. Desiring to have a more inclusive gathering, the idea of the Men of Valor, then unnamed, was planted.
“We wanted a men’s ministry that would cross denominational lines,” Mathner said. “We wanted to reach guys that attend other churches, not just the ones that our small group attended.”
After “germinating” over it through the summer and early fall, Mathner and his group decided to meet in November 2019 to develop a plan to see their idea to fruition. Over the months of November, December and January, they took their idea to three different men’s breakfasts where they listened to what the men in those groups said they wanted and needed out of a ministry and what they thought had the chance to be successful without being tied to a specific church.
“We were intentional to make sure that this ministry would not be tied to a specific Christian denomination, but was Christ centered,” he said. “We wanted to be inclusive to everyone.”
From those meetings, Mathner said, and from studying the Iron Works Ministry in Andalusia, Wiregrass Men of Valor become an official, incorporated, not-for-profit men’s ministry. A 10-man board of directors was established that includes two pastors: John McCrummen at Open Door Baptist Church and Travis DeWitt at The Grace Place.
“It was important for us to have pastoral direction in our structure,” he said. “They continue to provide us with guidance, insight and wisdom as we move forward with this endeavor.”
Once the group was ready for its first “Armor Up” event in April 2020, COVID-19 hit and the state shut down. After months of promoting their ministry by making online video messages and words of encouragement for their Facebook page, they finally have the chance to meet in person next week.
While this is a Christian organization with the goal to encourage other men on their individual walks with Christ, Mathner said they also want to provide an environment where speakers can share their life story and Christian walk with other men, offer support and guidance and be able to have that support reciprocated.
“Not every story is the same, which is true of our lives as well. Everybody is in a different point in their walk with Christ, and some guys don’t have a walk right now,” he said.
“We wanted a supportive place for men to gather. We needed to be a non-threatening environment where guys can tell other guys their story, like, ‘Hey this is where I’m at, this is what’s happened, this is what I struggle with, what my imperfections are and you’re not alone’ kind of thing.
“It’s a situation where we’re not going to have guys up there coming across as perfect individuals. No one is perfect. We want people to know that we all struggle with a lot of things and we’re all a little messed up and we can’t be afraid to say that.”
He also said they were going to be intentional about providing opportunities to join men’s small groups outside of the “Armor Up” monthly events. At the end of each event, they will have representatives present from small local groups to talk about where and when they meet, what they’re studying and to provide extra guidance, if that’s what someone needs.
“That’s the key to guys growing in their faith. They have to know that they can’t do it alone,” Mathner said. “Just going to a worship service once a week is the start; that’s the beginning of your walk, not the end of it. We’re going to provide pastoral support as well that can talk to them on a one-on -one basis if they choose.”
The Aug. 11 speaker will be Robbie Daniels, manager of corporate services for the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and a volunteer baseball and football coach at Wicksburg High School.
The events will be held every second Tuesday of the month at the New Brockton Farm Center located at 1055 East Mckinnon St. A free dinner of steak, baked potatoes, green beans, moon pies and RC Cola will be served, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be social distancing protocols in place, and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. The meetings are open to men of all ages.
