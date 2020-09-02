Back to business for Enterprise City Council

After the canvassing of the votes concluded at Tuesday’s special-called noon meeting, the Enterprise City Council returned to business as usual, discussing rezoning and licensing requests.

A request for the rezone of property owned by Center Health Care Inc. from PBD (Planned Business District) to TH-1 (Townhouse District) located at 100 Whispering Pines was brought back to the table. The request included time for a public hearing, and because no one showed up to speak for or against the request, it was unanimously approved.

The request for the rezoning of Lunsford and Lunsford Farms Inc. from AGR (Agriculture District) to R-85 (Residential District) to be located at the Lakes Subdivision was approved. No one spoke for or against the request.

The council also reviewed a request from Bags and Bags LLC d/b/a The Barrel Room for a Lounge Retail Liquor Class 1 (On Premises Only) license. A public hearing will be held at the regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 15.

At the end of the meeting, Councilman Eugene Goolsby thanked everyone for turning out to vote and thanked the poll workers for their hard work. Councilman Turner Townsend congratulated Sonya Rich and Goolsby on their district wins and reminded the council of some upcoming business matters that need to be addressed.

In other business, the Enterprise City Council:

Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for August 2020 in the amount of $595,356.44. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $479,102.51 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $116,253.93.

Authorized contract billings with Barge Design Solutions for two invoices totaling $9,829 for administrative services at the new airport terminal and land acquisition services.

Authorized contract billings with Beasley Construction Services for one invoice totaling $91,401.40 for construction at the new airport terminal.

Authorized contract billings with CDG Engineers & Associates for one invoice totaling $1,191.17 for engineering services and inspections regarding the 2017 TAP sidewalk project.

Authorized contract billing services with Ewing-Conner & Associates for one invoice totaling $2,000 for administrative services regarding the 2018 CBDG demolition project.

Scheduled the next work session and meeting for Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.