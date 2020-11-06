Daleville Methodist Church invites crafters and shoppers to a holiday bazaar. Get a head start on Christmas shopping Nov. 7 at the Daleville First United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar for Missions. The bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot on the corner of Daleville Avenue and Highway 134. The event is being organized to raise funds for a 2021 church mission trip. While shoppers can enjoy marking gift purchases off their lists, area arts and crafts vendors will have an opportunity to sell their unique products. Crafters are invited to participate in the bazaar to sell anything from soaps, crocheted items, sewing crafts, paper crafts and home décor to hand-painted canvasses, metalworking items, handmade jewelry and woodcrafts. No yard sale items, please. Booths will be set up with social distancing in mind. Vendors are asked to wear masks and provide their own hand sanitizers. Everyone is advised to follow Coronavirus safety practices. Crafters who would like to register to set up a booth can call the church at 334-598-2684. The registration fee is $25 per booth. A hot dog box lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the church will also be hosting a bake sale.