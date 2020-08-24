August 25

Municipal Election Day is August 25. Polling location for Enterprise is the Enterprise Recreation Center at 421 East Lee Street. Polling location for Elba is the Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall located at 715 Troy Highway. Polling location for New Brockton is the New Brockton Town Hall in the council chambers at 706 East McKinnon Street. All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 28

Rescheduled: The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. This was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been rescheduled for Friday. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.

Enterprise Quarterback Club will hold the season’s first meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Po Folks. Anyone in or who wants to join the QB Club is welcome. A limited supply of game programs will be available at the meeting and at the game for $5.

August 29

5th Saturday Maskquerade Party is being hosted by Downtown Enterprise – Home of the Boll Weevil on August 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come downtown and shop with your favorite local retailers. There will be musicians playing on the sidewalks, extended store hours and stores will be running their own promotions. Also, you will have an opportunity to participate in a blood drive as well as sign up for the census.