November 14

Slam Jam at Bama Slam is hosted by Deep South Volleyball Club and is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 567 Co. Rd. 156, New Brockton. The USA Beach Volleyball Tournament Register and more information can be found at https://www.gulfcoastvolleyball.org/slamjam.

November 18

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The 2020 RWCC Volunteer of the Year will be recognized, and Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson will give a report on the General Election. Coffee County law enforcement officials will also give an update on what is happening in their jurisdictions. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet served by club employees begins at 11:30; and the program begins approximately at noon. Social distancing will be observed, and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

November 19