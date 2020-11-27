Black Friday shopping tips

Black Friday is almost here, but are you really getting the best deals? Troy Baker from the Better Business Bureau shares his do’s and don’ts to get the most out of your holiday shopping.

For those who are heading out to the stores this year, make sure you know the store’s policies ahead of time. This includes returns, COVID-19 health requirements and whether or not if it’s a well-known and established store, or if it’s a pop-up shop put in place just for the holidays.

“Either way, going in prepared is the best way to go about your shopping,” Troy explained.

Also, with all of the stress added during these shopping trips, make sure you know where your wallet, purse, and everything in it is at all times. It’s easy to leave your credit card behind when you’re trying to keep track of everything else.

“When you leave behind an item like a credit card, we hope that someone good will return it. But, in most cases, they won’t and will use it to do their own shopping,” added Troy.