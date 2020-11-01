Candy during COVID still a treat

Claire was a little down so I tried to cheer her up by turning on Beetlejuice. We had just gotten to the part after the car wreck when the doorbell rang and KM met the first trick or treater. It was a little boy dressed like a bat, which reminded me of the first time I ever took our son Matt out on Halloween, about 30 years ago. That night, we went with his friend Tony and Tony’s dad Steve. Matt was a ninja and Tony was a bat. At the first house we pointed them toward the door and told them to get after it. When they got there they stood and waited. All the lights were on and the house was decked out in cobwebs and orange lights. But there they stood and no one came to greet them. Finally Steve yelled up at them, “Did you knock?”