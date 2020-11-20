 Skip to main content
Community Briefs
Community Briefs

RSVP of Barbour County Bake/Craft Sale

Come out and help support The RSVP of Barbour County Bake/Craft Sale today, Friday, Nov. 20 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the downtown Eufaula Gazebo. Cakes, pies and more just in time for Thanksgiving!

Black Friday/Iron Bowl Prediction & Small Biz Saturday

Get your Black Friday on downtown, and while you are at it, predict the Iron Bowl score and you just may win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite store! Entries start at stores Monday, Nov. 23 and will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, so show your support for our hometown merchants and find some special deals along the way!

22nd State Bank changes hours
 
The 22nd State Bank branch hours changed effective Monday, Nov. 16. Drive-thru will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our lobby will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 
2020 Fun Run and activities
 
The Alabama National Guard will host a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the entrance to Yohollo Micco Trail on East Broad Street. The entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, and the top winners will receive a prize. To register, contact SFC Maddox at william.d.maddox.mil@mail.mil or SPC Webb at steven.w.webb12.mil@mail.mil

Enrichment Services food giveaway

Enrichment Services Program, Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have a food distribution at the Neighborhood Service Center, located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Ga., Thursday morning , Nov. 5. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. No paperwork will be accepted or given at this time. All individuals including volunteers are asked to be in line and remain in vehicles. There will be a limit per vehicle. 

Quitman Head Start sign-up

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Quitman County, Ga. are now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. To qualify for the Head Start program, children must be 3 years of age by Sept. 1 of this year. Ages for Early Head Start are 13-months to 3-years-old. For more information or to schedule an appointment to register, call 706-610-4395.

Quitman seniors food delivery 

Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.

Quitman County COVID-19 testing

Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.

Yarns sought for lap blankets

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for veterans who are under hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 303 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.

