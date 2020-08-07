Council approves rezoning requests

The Enterprise City Council approved several rezoning requests and awarded annual bids, among other items of business, during Tuesday night’s meeting.

A request for the annexation and rezone of 41.77 acres owned by Maxine Moates into the city limits and to establish the zoning as AGRIC-2 (Agriculture District) for property located on County Road 520 was approved.

A request from The Boatwright Company, LLC for the rezone of property located at 114 S. Conner Street from M-3 (Heavy Manufacturing) to PBD (Planned Business District) was considered. The request included time for a public hearing, but no one showed up to speak for or against the proposal and council passed the request unanimously.

The council also unanimously approved the bids for veterinarian services from Colony Veterinary Hospital for $35,796 annually, plus $25 per animal adopted or released; janitorial services from Cleanway Systems, LLC for $2,580 monthly; pest control from Brunson Pest Control for $600 monthly; and HVAC PM from Comfort Systems USA at $98,598 annually after the 5 percent discount.

In other business, the council:

Reappointed Becky Hancock to a three-year term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Introduced Enterprise Planning Commission recommendations to approve a request by Center Health Care Inc. to rezone property from PBD (Planned Business District) to TH-1 (Townhouse District) located at 100 Whispering Pines. A public hearing will take place at the Sept. 1 meeting.

Introduced Enterprise Planning Commission recommendations to approve a request by Lunsford and Lunsford Farms Inc. to rezone property from AGR (Agriculture District) to R-85 (Residential District) located at The Lakes Subdivision. A public hearing will take place at the Sept. 1 meeting.

A proposal to authorize the mayor to execute an agreement on behalf of the city with CDG Engineers and Associates, Inc. for professional engineering services for the next five years was tabled until the next meeting.

Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for July 2020 in the amount of $751,722.93. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $665,914.77, and the Water Works Board made up the remaining $85,808.16.

Authorized Accounts Payable (B) for July 2020 in the amount of $9.99 claimed by the City of Enterprise.

Authorized contract bills for Barge Design Solutions for three invoices totaling $49,922.96 for administrative services at the new airport terminal, contract services for the roadway condition assessment and land acquisition services.

Authorized contract bills for Harrison Earthmovers for $42,356 for demolition and clearance of the fourth phase of the CBDG demolition grant.

Accepted a motion to change the meeting time on Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to immediately following the meeting to canvass the election results from Aug. 25.

