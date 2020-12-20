Enterprise J.C. Penney to close March 2021

After avoiding a round of over 150 closures over the summer, Enterprise’s J.C. Penney is slated to close its doors in March 2021, the company said in a statement Thursday.

J.C. Penney bounced back from bankruptcy earlier this month after being acquired by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. and announced the closure of an additional 15 stores.

"As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores," J.C. Penney said in a statement to USA TODAY. "These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March."

J.C. Penney was one of the largest retailers to file for bankruptcy protection as a result of COVID-19. After several years of declining sales and a slash to revenue thanks to the virus, J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy—which allows a company to restructure its debts and propose a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time—in May. Company owners said the original plan was to close 242 locations out of 846 stores.