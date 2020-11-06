Gov. Ivey extends, amends Safer at Home order

“I’m willing to keep the mask order in place while acknowledging that sooner, rather than later, it’s going to be up to each of us to do the right thing whether the government is mandating it or not. We are listening to you and we’re trying our best to understand your concerns and make the best decisions humanly possible. Dr. Scott Harris and I are truly grateful to the people of Alabama for your support and your understanding.”

Alabama’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 3,000 this week as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continued to rise. Since the pandemic began, more than 200,000 Alabamians have tested positive.

Health officials have credited the mask order with a drop in daily case numbers since it was first announced, but have also expressed concern about state numbers beginning to creep upward.

The 1,848 new cases reported Wednesday was the most in a single day since early August, according to Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association who is also Alabama’s former state health officer. More than 1,020 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 45 percent since late September.