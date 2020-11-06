Gov. Ivey extends, amends Safer at Home order

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order that requires individuals to wear masks or other face coverings in public until Dec. 11, but relaxed regulations in other areas.
One of the most notable changes removes restrictions on occupancy for retailers, gyms and fitness centers, and entertainment venues, excluding bars, restaurants, and breweries.
“You cannot have a life without a livelihood,” she said. “In order to alleviate the burdens placed on our retailers and other small businesses, we’ll be rolling back those restrictions placed on the occupancy rate.”
An exception to social distancing rules will also now be allowed for many businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants—if people are wearing masks and are separated by an “impermeable barrier.” Restaurants, bars and breweries that can provide barriers will be exempt from limiting their seating.
Not much else has changed with the new order.
Masks will still be required in public, along with social distancing and sanitization procedures, table limits for eating establishments and visitation restrictions for hospitals and nursing homes.
“While some folks are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others, no one is immune,” Ivey said, “so even as we continue to emphasize good, sound health practices, we must be able to find the proper balance on living our lives to the greatest extent we can.
“I’m willing to keep the mask order in place while acknowledging that sooner, rather than later, it’s going to be up to each of us to do the right thing whether the government is mandating it or not. We are listening to you and we’re trying our best to understand your concerns and make the best decisions humanly possible. Dr. Scott Harris and I are truly grateful to the people of Alabama for your support and your understanding.”
Alabama’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 3,000 this week as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continued to rise. Since the pandemic began, more than 200,000 Alabamians have tested positive.
Health officials have credited the mask order with a drop in daily case numbers since it was first announced, but have also expressed concern about state numbers beginning to creep upward.
The 1,848 new cases reported Wednesday was the most in a single day since early August, according to Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association who is also Alabama’s former state health officer. More than 1,020 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 45 percent since late September.
Alabama’s death count is the 23rd highest in the nation, and the state is 22nd highest in the per capita death rate at nearly 62 for every 100,000 people, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The rolling average number of daily new cases has jumped by about 308, an increase of 29.4 over, over the last two weeks.
There have been a total of 1,469 confirmed cases in Coffee County since March with another 451 listed as “probable,” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In the last two weeks, 208 new positive cases have been reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
