Local agency reaffirms pledge to establish year-round farmers market in ice cream plant, despite longer timeline

It’s not uncommon for downtown businesses in Dothan or other parts of the country to have environmental issues, Bienvenu said.

Many board members were concerned about the price tag of hiring a consultant and the ADEM fees for the VCP program. It cost about $65,000 for consulting fees, cleanup and assessment, and oversight from ADEM to get a clearance letter.

“I see this as a tremendous need and we want to develop that property – I don’t want to say at all costs, but certainly at a reasonable cost – and if we feel like this is the best we can do from a price standpoint with the liability we’re facing, I want to move forward,” board member Cliff Mendheim said.

Work is expected to start next month and take 10-15 months to complete before the site can be developed and given to a nonprofit.

“That area of town is very important to the history of Dothan and to the current situation in Dothan,” Thomas said. “We’re actually working on our northern gateway to downtown.”

Thomas mentioned three other pending projects the downtown organization is working on that depend on the viability of the year-round farmer’s market to transform that area. He declined to say what projects are being discussed.

Bienvenu and board members believe that a farmers market in that specific portion of town is instrumental in changing the public perception of the area, increasing foot traffic for the growing market of downtown merchants, and filling what has become a food desert with fresh produce for locals.

