Local agency reaffirms pledge to establish year-round farmers market in ice cream plant, despite longer timeline

The commitment to build a farmers market in the old Supreme Meadow Gold plant was reaffirmed by the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority on Wednesday, although the timeline for the project is further away due to potential environmental concerns.
DDRA voted to hire another consultant from Bullock Environmental, a firm specializing in environmental site assessments, to guide the group through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Volunteer Cleanup Program.
“The end goal is really just to get an all-clear so that we can have a property that has no issues, that has no red flags from ADEM, that can be transferred owner-to-owner and potentially be financed down the road,” Executive Director Jamie Bienvenu said.
During the last phase of testing at the site, ADEM cited concerns over an underground storage tank system (UST) that previously existed. ADEM will likely require additional testing and monitoring of the soil and groundwater to ensure it is not contaminated.
“Every time we buy an older property, we are surprised by what we find in the ground, but it’s not something we can run from. It’s something we have to fix,” Board Chairman Pat Thomas said.
The USTs under the former ice cream plant predated 1989 ADEM regulations requiring building owners to notify the department, so they were never monitored by ADEM.
It’s not uncommon for downtown businesses in Dothan or other parts of the country to have environmental issues, Bienvenu said.
Many board members were concerned about the price tag of hiring a consultant and the ADEM fees for the VCP program. It cost about $65,000 for consulting fees, cleanup and assessment, and oversight from ADEM to get a clearance letter.
“I see this as a tremendous need and we want to develop that property – I don’t want to say at all costs, but certainly at a reasonable cost – and if we feel like this is the best we can do from a price standpoint with the liability we’re facing, I want to move forward,” board member Cliff Mendheim said.
Work is expected to start next month and take 10-15 months to complete before the site can be developed and given to a nonprofit.
“That area of town is very important to the history of Dothan and to the current situation in Dothan,” Thomas said. “We’re actually working on our northern gateway to downtown.”
Thomas mentioned three other pending projects the downtown organization is working on that depend on the viability of the year-round farmer’s market to transform that area. He declined to say what projects are being discussed.
Bienvenu and board members believe that a farmers market in that specific portion of town is instrumental in changing the public perception of the area, increasing foot traffic for the growing market of downtown merchants, and filling what has become a food desert with fresh produce for locals.
