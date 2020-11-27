Mayor declares Nov. 28 “Small Business Saturday”

Grantham said that keeping our local businesses thriving creates a “tidal wave of opportunity” for the area as a whole, not just downtown.

“Local businesses hire local people, pay local taxes and source goods locally! Shopping local keeps four times the money in our local economy,” she said. “In addition to the ripple effect from recirculation, the local business community is the biggest supporters of our local events, sports and non-profit organizations.”

Enterprise merchants have developed a slogan of “Keeping You Safe While Open for Business,” and all businesses have put safety measures in place to help stop the spread of COVD-19. Many now offer online and over the phone purchase options, and most are still offering curbside and/or carryout service.

Black Friday shopping will kick off Friday morning (today) at 7 a.m. with a Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise until 6 p.m., and Chip and Fancy are also set to make their appearance for the season. Santa’s helpers can be found collecting items from 12 local businesses until Dec. 9. This year’s locations include: Yancey Parkers, Shopaholic, White Oak Ale House, Weevil Nut Company, Your CBD Store, The Olive Fruit, Hello Beautiful, Chill FroYo, Beyond the Hem, Boll Weevil Soap Company, Style ASAP Boutique and Initially Yours.

The process is simple: visit a business, find the elf, get a stamp on your passport and receive a second stamp with a purchase. At the end of the scavenger hunt, turn in your passport and be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. For more information, visit https://www.enterprisealabama.com/chipandfancy.

