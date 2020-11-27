Mayor declares Nov. 28 “Small Business Saturday”

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation Tuesday morning at City Hill declaring Saturday, Nov. 28 as “Small Business Saturday” in anticipation of the upcoming holiday shopping season.
The proclamation reads as follows:
“Whereas, the small business owners in Enterprise actively perpetuate the open and competitive marketplace so vital to our City; and
Whereas, there are several small businesses in Enterprise, Alabama; and
Whereas, these small business owners are close to our citizens, providing many of the goods and services needed in our daily lives and holiday seasons; and
Whereas, small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American work force and are responsible for half the private gross domestic products; and
Whereas, the majority of our businesses and industries are considered small businesses; and
Whereas, the City of Enterprise recognizes that businesses and industries provide to our tax base; and
Whereas, businesses and industries contribute to the success of our city and to the wellbeing of our citizens; and
Whereas, businesses and industries play a vital role in our community and are the source of many innovations in products and merchandising.
Now, therefore, I, William E. Cooper, Mayor of the City of Enterprise, Alabama, do hereby proclaim Saturday Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday in the City of Enterprise, and call upon the Chamber of Commerce, the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, industrial and commercial organizations, other private organizations and individuals to participate in supporting the small businesses in this city.”
Chamber Director Erin Grantham said the Chamber is proud to support Enterprise’s local businesses not just on Saturday, but every day.
“Our small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities. The holiday season is about giving, and our small business owners give back to their communities all year long in a number of ways,” she said. “This past year has been incredibly hard on all of us, but it has had a dramatic effect on our retailers, restaurants, entertainment businesses and close-contact service providers.
“Over the last nine months, these businesses have been forced to close in variety of ways and this has caused a devastating loss in revenue for many business owners. It’s important to shop local year round to keep our local economy healthy.”
Grantham said that keeping our local businesses thriving creates a “tidal wave of opportunity” for the area as a whole, not just downtown.
“Local businesses hire local people, pay local taxes and source goods locally! Shopping local keeps four times the money in our local economy,” she said. “In addition to the ripple effect from recirculation, the local business community is the biggest supporters of our local events, sports and non-profit organizations.”
Enterprise merchants have developed a slogan of “Keeping You Safe While Open for Business,” and all businesses have put safety measures in place to help stop the spread of COVD-19. Many now offer online and over the phone purchase options, and most are still offering curbside and/or carryout service.
Black Friday shopping will kick off Friday morning (today) at 7 a.m. with a Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise until 6 p.m., and Chip and Fancy are also set to make their appearance for the season. Santa’s helpers can be found collecting items from 12 local businesses until Dec. 9. This year’s locations include: Yancey Parkers, Shopaholic, White Oak Ale House, Weevil Nut Company, Your CBD Store, The Olive Fruit, Hello Beautiful, Chill FroYo, Beyond the Hem, Boll Weevil Soap Company, Style ASAP Boutique and Initially Yours.
The process is simple: visit a business, find the elf, get a stamp on your passport and receive a second stamp with a purchase. At the end of the scavenger hunt, turn in your passport and be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. For more information, visit https://www.enterprisealabama.com/chipandfancy.
