Santa for Seniors creates online shopping option

“There is still a person behind all these items that are being donated,” Francis said. “… All those seniors that we have always helped or will help, we do have their wish list. Their wish list will be posted on a wrapped Santa box at the armory, and we will look at that wish list and every wish will be filled.”

An Amazon wish list gave the agency a way to have donors provide assistance without having to get out and shop, potentially putting themselves at risk. It also opened the door for donations from outside the area. Francis said donations have already been received from as far away as Washington state. Donors don’t have to use Amazon; they can shop with other online retailers.

Items can also be sponsored with monetary donations – $75 covers a set of groceries (which will be purchased in bulk by SARCOA) or $40 will cover the cost of a bucket of cleaning supplies and laundry detergent. All seniors on SARCOA’s list will get cleaning supplies.

Or, donors can purchase new items based off the list of requested items and deliver them to the armory on one of the collection days.

And if all the items on a senior’s list are not fulfilled, volunteers take monetary donations and go out and complete the senior’s wish list, Francis said.