Glover appointed president of state association

Kendall Glover, owner of Glover Funeral Homes in Eufaula, Clayton and Dothan, was recently installed as president of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association.

The AFDA is an affiliate of the National Funeral Directors Association, the largest funeral services association in the world with over 20,000 members in 49 countries.

Glover will preside over the statewide association efforts to provide education, support and guidance to Alabama’s funeral services community. Along with the board of directors, Glover will further advance the AFDA mission statement to “encourage and promote only the highest of professional standards for men and women engaged in the funeral service profession.”

The association’s role for 2020 has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on funerals. In a recent newsletter, Glover wrote, “We all have experienced so many unknowns since March, not only in our personal lives but the lives of the families we serve.”

Glover, the son of Howard and Faye Glover of Clayton and a graduate of Dixie Academy, began his funeral career at Kent Funeral Homes in Clayton and Eufaula in 1988.