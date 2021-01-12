 Skip to main content
Matching donations could bring United Way’s event total to $200k

 Sydney McDonald

A surprising new donation has Wiregrass United Way (WUW) well on its way to reaching fundraising goals during its final event this week, United Way officials said Wednesday.

“We were thrilled that after reading the article in Sunday's paper, a local businessman reached out to us and offered a $50,000 challenge pledge to go with the $50,000 we already had. Now, every pledge and donation we receive on United Way Wednesday will be matched up to a total $100,000,” said Walter Hill, WUW CEO. “We immediately changed our goal to $200,000 for the day.”

The event on Wednesday is a final hope to bring in donations as the organization closes its fundraising year at the end of January. Hill said the anonymous donor hoped his offer would help raise additional funds with WUW partner agencies.

If you are interested in donating or pledging a donation to WUW you can email Hill at ceo@wuw.org or call 334-792-9661 for more information.

