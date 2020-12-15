Coffee County Jail report

December 7
Asia Gilbert, 20, Ozark—second degree assault
December 8
Steven Boykin, 21, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Raheen Hornsby, 33, Ozark—SORNA violation
Tovaris Shipman, 22, Ozark—first degree receiving stolen property
Brandon Lewis, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
December 9
Simeon Johnson, 31, Dothan—possession of a controlled substance
Joricus Lane, 43, Enterprise—third degree escape
Bobby Humphrey, 31, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
Bobby Warren, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
December 10
Kandy Robinson, 39, Kinston—obstructing justice using false identity, third degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9, failure to appear (felony)
Joshua Mechler, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2
December 11
Kemaya Patterson, 19, Ozark—third degree domestic violence
John Jones, 31, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
December 12
Seth Eddis, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
December 13
Mateo Lopez, 32, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!