 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Jail report
0 comments

Coffee County Jail report

  • 0

December 7

Asia Gilbert, 20, Ozark—second degree assault

December 8

Steven Boykin, 21, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Raheen Hornsby, 33, Ozark—SORNA violation

Tovaris Shipman, 22, Ozark—first degree receiving stolen property

Brandon Lewis, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

December 9

Simeon Johnson, 31, Dothan—possession of a controlled substance

Joricus Lane, 43, Enterprise—third degree escape

Bobby Humphrey, 31, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

Bobby Warren, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

December 10

Kandy Robinson, 39, Kinston—obstructing justice using false identity, third degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9, failure to appear (felony)

Joshua Mechler, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2

December 11

Kemaya Patterson, 19, Ozark—third degree domestic violence

John Jones, 31, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia 

December 12

Seth Eddis, 21, Enterprise—public intoxication, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

December 13

Mateo Lopez, 32, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Coffee County Jail report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The information is in the following format: name, age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert