Coffee County Jail report
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

November 30

William White, 40, Daleville—first degree theft of property

Odis Vaughn, 42, Auburn—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license

Justin Smith, 44, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, tampering with physical evidence, parole violation

December 2

Thomas Brennan, 53, Enterprise—probation violation (felony) x3

Xavier McGowan, 28, Enterprise—obstructing justice using false identity

December 3

Linda Lek, 32, Enterprise—drug trafficking

Florentino Tellechea III, 40, Enterprise—drug trafficking

Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise—alias writ of arrest

Jeremy Cook, 40, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Andrew Daniels, 59, Elba—SORNA violation

December 4

Brad Grantham, 42, Enterprise—public intoxication

Michael Odom, 46, Jack—obstructing governmental operations

Ethan Roper, 21, Cottondale, Fla.—fugitive from justice

Bridgette Ainsworth, 39, Dothan—alias writ of arrest

December 5

Tiffany Bush, 37, Enterprise—third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

December 6

Isaias Amayo-Ciahua, 26, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

December 7

Lonnie Frazier, 36, Elba—failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

