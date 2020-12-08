Coffee County Jail report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
November 30
William White, 40, Daleville—first degree theft of property
Odis Vaughn, 42, Auburn—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license
Justin Smith, 44, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, tampering with physical evidence, parole violation
December 2
Thomas Brennan, 53, Enterprise—probation violation (felony) x3
Xavier McGowan, 28, Enterprise—obstructing justice using false identity
December 3
Linda Lek, 32, Enterprise—drug trafficking
Florentino Tellechea III, 40, Enterprise—drug trafficking
Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise—alias writ of arrest
Jeremy Cook, 40, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Andrew Daniels, 59, Elba—SORNA violation
December 4
Brad Grantham, 42, Enterprise—public intoxication
Michael Odom, 46, Jack—obstructing governmental operations
Ethan Roper, 21, Cottondale, Fla.—fugitive from justice
Bridgette Ainsworth, 39, Dothan—alias writ of arrest
December 5
Tiffany Bush, 37, Enterprise—third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
December 6
Isaias Amayo-Ciahua, 26, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
December 7
Lonnie Frazier, 36, Elba—failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
