Eufaula police reports

ARRESTS
Sept. 21 - Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 23, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 22 - Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Eric Rashard Smith, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with sodomy-with a man-strong arm and burglary-residence-no force.
Jenisha Lateish Clark, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault and resisting arrest.
Jimmie Carl Davis, 51, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Sept. 24 -
Regis Dwaine Daniels, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs.
INCIDENT/OFFENSE REPORTS
Sept. 21 - Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Overlook Drive. One door ($200) was reported damaged.
Sept. 22 - Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from Highway 30.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Sodomy-with a man-strong arm first degree and burglary-residence-no force were reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree and resisting arrest were reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
An animal bite was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from West Washington Street at Dale Road. One gram of marijuana ($10) and three different colored/shaped tablets believed to be Ecstasy ($20) were recovered.
Sept. 23 - Larceny/theft from public building third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. $531.78 in U.S. currency was reported stolen.
Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Casey Drive.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting first degree and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from Lake Drive. Miscellaneous items ($25) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from West Broad Street.
Attempting to elude a police officer was filed from Pump Station Road. Three grams of cocaine was recovered.
Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from Dale Road.
Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Orange Street.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One tire ($100) was reported stolen.
Assault/harassment was reported from Highway 95.
Sept. 24 - Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs first degree were filed from East Barbour Street. One gram of crystal methamphetamine and 405 grams of marijuana were recovered.
