Eufaula police reports

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Sodomy-with a man-strong arm first degree and burglary-residence-no force were reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree and resisting arrest were reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

An animal bite was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from West Washington Street at Dale Road. One gram of marijuana ($10) and three different colored/shaped tablets believed to be Ecstasy ($20) were recovered.

Sept. 23 - Larceny/theft from public building third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. $531.78 in U.S. currency was reported stolen.

Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Casey Drive.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting first degree and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from Lake Drive. Miscellaneous items ($25) were reported stolen.