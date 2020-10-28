 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Report
0 comments

Police Report

  • 0

The following information was provided by the Eufaula Police Department:

Arrests

OCTOBER 19

Delvisha Taquila Ragland, 28, of Headland was arrested and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

OCTOBER 20

Bernard Jones, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.

OCTOBER 23

Allen Wendell Calloway, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

Ervin Smith, 56, of Clayton was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

OCTOBER 24

Dontavis M. Marshall, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication.

OCTOBER 26

Jeremiah Jordan Luckado, 24, of Rehobeth was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Incident/offense reports

SEPTEMBER 1

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was filed from Sandy Lane.

OCTOBER 21

Harassment/simple assault and criminal mischief third degree were filed from St. Francis Drive. One window rain guard ($30) was reported damaged.

OCTOBER 22

Found/recovered property was filed from Rivers Avenue. 0.50 grams of cocaine ($20) was recovered.

Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from Rivers Avenue/Wilson Street.

OCTOBER 24

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Cherry Street. One .22 caliber handgun ($150) was reported stolen.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from Jackson Street. One black digital scale ($5) was recovered.

Possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication were filed from Bush Drive. One cigar containing a green leafy substance known as spice was recovered.

Found/recovered property was reported from Rivers Avenue.

OCTOBER 25

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from West Old Highway 82. One church window ($150) was reported damaged.

Dogs causing damage was filed from Casey Drive. Plumbing under house ($100) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One window of vehicle ($400) was reported damaged.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from West Boundary Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One rear passenger tire ($150) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One wooden shed door ($100) was reported damaged.

OCTOBER 26

Fugitive from justice was reported from East Barbour Street at Randolph Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert