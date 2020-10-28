Police Report

The following information was provided by the Eufaula Police Department:
Arrests
OCTOBER 19
Delvisha Taquila Ragland, 28, of Headland was arrested and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
OCTOBER 20
Bernard Jones, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
OCTOBER 23
Allen Wendell Calloway, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.
Ervin Smith, 56, of Clayton was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
OCTOBER 24
Dontavis M. Marshall, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication.
OCTOBER 26
Jeremiah Jordan Luckado, 24, of Rehobeth was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Incident/offense reports
SEPTEMBER 1
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was filed from Sandy Lane.
OCTOBER 21
Harassment/simple assault and criminal mischief third degree were filed from St. Francis Drive. One window rain guard ($30) was reported damaged.
OCTOBER 22
Found/recovered property was filed from Rivers Avenue. 0.50 grams of cocaine ($20) was recovered.
Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from Rivers Avenue/Wilson Street.
OCTOBER 24
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Cherry Street. One .22 caliber handgun ($150) was reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from Jackson Street. One black digital scale ($5) was recovered.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication were filed from Bush Drive. One cigar containing a green leafy substance known as spice was recovered.
Found/recovered property was reported from Rivers Avenue.
OCTOBER 25
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from West Old Highway 82. One church window ($150) was reported damaged.
Dogs causing damage was filed from Casey Drive. Plumbing under house ($100) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One window of vehicle ($400) was reported damaged.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from West Boundary Street.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One rear passenger tire ($150) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One wooden shed door ($100) was reported damaged.
OCTOBER 26
Fugitive from justice was reported from East Barbour Street at Randolph Avenue.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!