Police Report

The following information was provided by the Eufaula Police Department:

Arrests

OCTOBER 19

Delvisha Taquila Ragland, 28, of Headland was arrested and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

OCTOBER 20

Bernard Jones, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.

OCTOBER 23

Allen Wendell Calloway, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

Ervin Smith, 56, of Clayton was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

OCTOBER 24

Dontavis M. Marshall, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication.

OCTOBER 26

Jeremiah Jordan Luckado, 24, of Rehobeth was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Incident/offense reports

SEPTEMBER 1