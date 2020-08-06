Shoplifter flees police; suspect apprehended trying to eat US currency

MARIANNA – A habitual shoplifter was arrested after targeting the Tractor Supply here, and charged with multiple crimes after police say she was apprehended trying to eat US currency which contained synthetic marijuana.

Tashiana Barnes, 34, of Tallahassee, Florida, is charged with felony petit theft, possession of synthetic marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence. Barnes has five previous convictions for retail theft.

An off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was entering the Tractor Supply when he observed Barnes exiting the store with a large amount of merchandise that was not bagged. The store manager who was attempting to stop Barnes informed the off-duty deputy that Barnes had just shoplifted multiple items. Barnes exited the store, entered a vehicle, and fled the area traveling on Highway 90.

According to Sheriff Louis Roberts, the deputy maintained visual contact of the suspect and called for units to intercept the vehicle. Two patrol units were able to perform a traffic stop, and when the vehicle came to a stop Barnes exited the vehicle, and fled on foot onto private property. As officers approached Barnes she began attempting to eat money which was in her possession. The money was retrieved and deputies discovered synthetic marijuana was concealed in the rolled up currency.

A search of the vehicle revealed stolen property.

MARIANNA – A habitual shoplifter was arrested after targeting the Tractor Supply here, and charged with multiple crimes after police say she was apprehended trying to eat US currency which contained synthetic marijuana. Tashiana Barnes, 34, of Tallahassee, Florida, is charged with felony petit theft, possession of synthetic marijuana and resisting an officer without violence. Barnes has five previous convictions for retail theft. An off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was entering the Tractor Supply when he observed Barnes exiting the store with a large amount of merchandise that was not bagged. The store manager who was attempting to stop Barnes informed the off-duty deputy that Barnes had just shoplifted multiple items. Barnes exited the store, entered a vehicle, and fled the area traveling on Highway 90. According to Sheriff Louis Roberts, the deputy maintained a visual on the suspect and called for units to intercept the vehicle. Two patrol units were able to affect a traffic stop, and when the vehicle came to a stop Barnes exited the vehicle and fled on foot onto private property. As officers approached Barnes she began attempting to eat money in her possession. The money was retrieved and deputies discovered synthetic marijuana was concealed in the rolled up currency. A search of the vehicle revealed stolen property.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.