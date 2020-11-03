 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 25 and November 1. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of Residence and arrest charge.

OCTOBER 25

  • Gregory Rogers, 46, Enterprise—public intoxication

OCTOBER 26

  • Stacey Andrea, 29, Enterprise—domestic violence third, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

OCTOBER 27

  • Andy Tinker, 37, address known—human trafficking
  • Kennedy Merriex, 36, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication
  • Ashley Silas, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Jason Powers, 44, Enterprise—public intoxication
  • Seth Eddis, 21, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (controlled substances)
  • Gregory Rogers, 46, Enterprise—first degree financial exploitation of an elderly person

OCTOBER 28

  • Mark Robbins, 49, Kinston—possession of a controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and third degree domestic violence
  • Joshua Puskac, 27, Enterprise— domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

OCTOBER 30

  • Curtis Wambles, 40, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property, third degree burglary x2

OCTOBER 31

  • Ashley Fuchs, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2

NOVEMBER 1

  • Yolanda Drinkard, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
