Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 25 and November 1. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of Residence and arrest charge.
OCTOBER 25
- Gregory Rogers, 46, Enterprise—public intoxication
OCTOBER 26
- Stacey Andrea, 29, Enterprise—domestic violence third, interference with a domestic violence emergency call
OCTOBER 27
- Andy Tinker, 37, address known—human trafficking
- Kennedy Merriex, 36, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, public intoxication
- Ashley Silas, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Jason Powers, 44, Enterprise—public intoxication
- Seth Eddis, 21, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (controlled substances)
- Gregory Rogers, 46, Enterprise—first degree financial exploitation of an elderly person
OCTOBER 28
- Mark Robbins, 49, Kinston—possession of a controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and third degree domestic violence
- Joshua Puskac, 27, Enterprise— domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
OCTOBER 30
- Curtis Wambles, 40, Enterprise—first degree receiving stolen property, third degree burglary x2
OCTOBER 31
- Ashley Fuchs, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2
NOVEMBER 1
- Yolanda Drinkard, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
