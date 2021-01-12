 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

January 4

Laura Barker, 50, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Keon Likely, 27, Troy—fugitive from justice

Steven Boykin, 21, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Adriana Saucedo, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, obstructing justice by using a false identity

Aaron Russaw, 40, Chancellor—third degree criminal trespassing

January 5

Tracy McSwain, 26, Daleville—public intoxication

Stephanie Garner, 29, Ozark—third degree attempted burglary, third degree theft of property x3, fourth degree theft of property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x2

January 6

Donnie Spicer, 56, Ariton—unauthorized used of a motor vehicle

Jay Owens, 26, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Tiffany Watkins, 36, Enterprise—first degree theft of property

January 7

Cody Smith, 29, Ozark—third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 8

Aubrey Bryant, 25, New Brockton—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Calvin Cooper, 23, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (any substance)

Brandon Walker, 30, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance 

Rachel Hartzog, 49, Samson—fourth degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia

Billie Stackhouse, 45, Samson—fourth degree theft of property

January 9

Skylor Thames, 28, Wetumpka—third degree receiving stolen property 

Marcus Johnson, 33, Crestview, Fla.—fourth degree theft of property, attempt to elude

Jordan Hall, 20, Ozark—second degree assault x2, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct 

Michael Townsend, 58, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm 

January 10

Thomas Barrentine, 27, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Lisa Corter, 33, Hartford—fugitive from justice

John Sims, 31, Elba—third degree burglary, third degree receiving stolen property 

Derron Newman, 21, Troy—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Jarrett Ballard, 35, Chancellor—third degree burglary

Jalen Britt, 19, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

January 11

Angelica Perez, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence 

