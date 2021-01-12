Coffee County arrest report

January 4
Laura Barker, 50, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Keon Likely, 27, Troy—fugitive from justice
Steven Boykin, 21, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Adriana Saucedo, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, obstructing justice by using a false identity
Aaron Russaw, 40, Chancellor—third degree criminal trespassing
January 5
Tracy McSwain, 26, Daleville—public intoxication
Stephanie Garner, 29, Ozark—third degree attempted burglary, third degree theft of property x3, fourth degree theft of property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x2
January 6
Donnie Spicer, 56, Ariton—unauthorized used of a motor vehicle
Jay Owens, 26, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Tiffany Watkins, 36, Enterprise—first degree theft of property
January 7
Cody Smith, 29, Ozark—third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 8
Aubrey Bryant, 25, New Brockton—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Calvin Cooper, 23, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, D.U.I. (any substance)
Brandon Walker, 30, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance
Rachel Hartzog, 49, Samson—fourth degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia
Billie Stackhouse, 45, Samson—fourth degree theft of property
January 9
Skylor Thames, 28, Wetumpka—third degree receiving stolen property
Marcus Johnson, 33, Crestview, Fla.—fourth degree theft of property, attempt to elude
Jordan Hall, 20, Ozark—second degree assault x2, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Michael Townsend, 58, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
January 10
Thomas Barrentine, 27, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Lisa Corter, 33, Hartford—fugitive from justice
John Sims, 31, Elba—third degree burglary, third degree receiving stolen property
Derron Newman, 21, Troy—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Jarrett Ballard, 35, Chancellor—third degree burglary
Jalen Britt, 19, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
January 11
Angelica Perez, 27, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence