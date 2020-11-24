FDLE arrests Graceville man for possession of child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jason Thomas McCallister, 40, of Graceville, for 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the agency.

FDLE’s investigation began in September after agents identified images of child pornography on a device belonging to McCallister. FDLE, with assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at McCallister’s home Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, and identified videos of children being sexually abused, some of who appear to be under the age of 5.

McCallister was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Home.aspx.