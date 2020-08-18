Ford denied parole

Ventress Correctional Center inmate Marcus Antonio Ford’s application for parole was denied by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles last week when his case went before the parole board on Aug. 13.
Ford, currently 37 years old, is serving a life prison sentence after committing two first-degree robberies in Barbour County. He was convicted in 2003 of first-degree robbery and was sentenced to three years but was released from prison early after serving just four months of his sentence. He was also convicted in 2003 of possession of a controlled substance.
A few months after Ford was released early from prison in 2004, he committed another first-degree robbery and was sentenced to life in prison. Ford was paroled from the life sentence but violated parole and was sent back to prison. He has served a total of 17 years, nine months of the life sentence.
